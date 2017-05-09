Archives of California pape yield 1927 photos of Charles Lindbergh before historic flight
In this March 1, 1927, photo, Charles A. Lindbergh poses in front of a Ryan monoplane in San Diego, California. Photos tucked away for 90 years in a California newspaper's archives portray Lindbergh just weeks before he made the first-ever nonstop solo airplane flight across the Atlantic Ocean. | STANLEY ANDREWS JR. / THE SAN DIEGO UNION-TRIBUNE / VIA AP

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – Photos tucked away for 90 years in a California newspaper’s archives portray Charles Lindbergh just weeks before he made the first-ever nonstop solo airplane flight across the Atlantic Ocean.

The San Diego Union-Tribune on Sunday released never-before-published shots of Lindbergh from April 28, 1927.

Harry Bishop, chief photographer for what was then the Union and Evening Tribune, shot the 25-year-old as he climbed for the first time into the cockpit of the Spirit of St. Louis, the plane custom-built in San Diego by Ryan Airlines.

The newspaper published a few photos from the test flight. The rest were archived for nearly a century.

Three weeks after they were taken, Lindbergh and his aircraft made history by flying from New York to Paris, 3,610 miles in 33 hours.

In this March 1, 1927, photo, Charles A. Lindbergh poses in front of a Ryan monoplane in San Diego, California. | STANLEY ANDREWS JR. / THE SAN DIEGO UNION-TRIBUNE / VIA AP

In this April 28, 1927, photo, Charles A. Lindberg does a test flight of the Spirit of St. Louis, the plane custom-built in San Diego by Ryan Airlines. | HARRY T. BISHOP / THE SAN DIEGO UNION-TRIBUNE / VIA AP

