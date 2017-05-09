Realtor had doubled rents on day-laborer aparment complex where fire killed six

The real estate agency managing an apartment building in Kitakyushu where six people died in a fire that broke out late Sunday night had nearly doubled the rents after tenants lived there more than one month in order to keep them from staying a long time, realtor sources said Tuesday.

The sharp rise in the rents may have caused frequent changes of residents, mainly day-laborers, and led to a lack of tenants’ awareness for fire prevention.

The agency considers the apartment a temporary living facility for day workers and welfare recipients. It raised the daily rent to ¥900 after the residents paid ¥500 every day for one month. Some people left the place within one month to avoid the hike.

The residents were alerted when a small fire broke out 1½ years ago. Later, a similar incident occurred when smoke came out of an electric oven.

In Sunday’s fire, six people died and five men were taken to hospitals. Although the real estate agency said multiple fire extinguishers were placed in the hallways and smoke alarms were installed in each room, the city fire department said it could not inspect fire-prevention equipment or order improvements due to a lack of required paperwork from the apartment manager.

The police are investigating whether the fire was arson or an accident and are trying to confirm the identities of the six victims. They have confirmed the safety of another five people, including two who had been unaccounted for.

The fire also burned down a neighboring residence and partially burned other houses and an apartment building, firefighters said.

The department was alerted to the fire at around 11:20 p.m. Sunday. It was put out at around 3:30 a.m. Monday.