Princess Mako to visit Bhutan in third official overseas visit

Princess Mako, a granddaughter of Emperor Akihito, will travel to Bhutan next month, where she is expected to visit a flower exhibition and meet with King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck.

The trip was approved Tuesday in a Cabinet meeting. It will be her third official visit abroad.

The 25-year-old daughter of Prince Akishino and Princess Kiko is scheduled to leave Japan on May 31 and arrive in Bhutan on June 1 via Singapore.

She is expected to attend a welcome ceremony in the country’s capital Thimphu on June 2 and have an audience with the king and his wife, Queen Jetsun Pema, according to the Imperial Household Agency.

The following day, the princess will watch traditional Bhutanese archery and meet Japan Overseas Cooperation Volunteers. She will also attend ceremonies for Japan-related events that will be held during her visit.

The flower exhibition was proposed by the king and queen, and first held in 2015. The princess will return to Japan on June 8.