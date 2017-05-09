Japan, India look to strengthen defense ties ahead of trilateral naval exercises with U.S.

Japan and India have affirmed plans to strengthen their military cooperation amid rising tension in Asia.

Indian Defense Minister Arun Jaitley told his Japanese counterpart, Tomomi Inada, in Tokyo on Monday that his country hopes to pursue a strategic partnership with Japan for regional peace and stability.

His visit comes at a time of rising tension in the region, including territorial rows in the South China Sea and nuclear and missile threats from North Korea.

Jaitley welcomed a planned trilateral naval exercise among the U.S., India and Japan in July as a way of strengthening cooperation in the region.

“This is all reflective of the level of cooperation our armed forces have with each other,” he said.

Japan and India have been stepping up defense cooperation amid China’s increased assertiveness in the region.

China has long been wary of joint maritime exercises between India and the United States.

Japan, a staunch U.S. ally that hosts about 50,000 American troops, has in recent years developed military cooperation with other countries, including Australia, France, Britain and the Philippines. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has sought to expand Japan’s defense role and capability amid security concerns over China and North Korea.

Also on Monday, an Indian defense ministry source said in New Delhi that Japan, the U.S. and India are slated to hold their joint naval exercise in the Bay of Bengal from July 10.

The Malabar trilateral exercise, to be attended by the helicopter carrier Izumo, Japan’s largest warship, is aimed at keeping China’s maritime ambitions in check.

The joint exercise will be carried out through July 17, including anti-submarine warfare drills, the source said.

The schedule is expected to be finalized at a liaison meeting of the three countries later this month.

The Malabar exercise was initiated by the U.S. and India in 1992. Japan first joined in 2007 and has taken part every year starting in 2014. It was agreed last year that Japan will become a regular Malabar member.

The Izumo, commissioned in 2015 and capable of carrying up to 14 helicopters, will head for the joint exercise after participating in an international fleet review in Singapore this month.