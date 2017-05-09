Abe may send letter to Trump urging him to remain in Paris climate pact

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is considering sending a letter asking the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump not to depart from the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement, a government source said Monday.

If he decides to send the letter, it is expected to emphasize the importance of cooperation between all nations to tackle global warming, without explicitly telling Washington it should remain committed to the climate framework, according to the source.

The plan comes amid Tokyo’s concerns that Trump may announce a U.S. departure from the accord at a May 26-27 summit of the Group of Seven industrialized nations in Italy, the source said.

Trump in late March signed an executive order to roll back his predecessor Barack Obama’s measures to curb carbon emissions. Obama ratified the accord last September.

The Paris Agreement was struck by some 200 countries to combat global warming.

Trump told Reuters late last month he would announce a decision in about two weeks on whether Washington would remain in the accord, complaining the United States was being unfairly treated in it.