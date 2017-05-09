Medical student stabs dentist at university hospital in Tokyo, police say

A 30-year-old medical student was arrested at the scene after stabbing a 41-year-old dentist at Tokyo Medical and Dental University’s Dental Hospital on Tuesday, according to the police.

The dentist was found bleeding from the stomach when police arrived at the hospital. He was not fatally wounded.

According to police sources, the attacker, Yusuke Watanabe, a fourth-year student at Nippon Medical School, has admitted to stabbing the dentist.

Watanabe was seen approaching the dentist while carrying one knife in each hand, the sources said. Two kitchen knives were found at the scene.

The dentist, whose name has not been released, was stabbed near his left hip and on the back of the neck. The attacker was seized by three people at the scene.

The Metropolitan Police Department believes that Watanabe targeted the dentist and is investigating whether there was any trouble between the two.

The dental hospital, located near East Japan Railway Co.’s Ochanomizu Station, is visited by some 1,800 outpatients per day and accepts about 19,000 inpatients annually, according to its website.