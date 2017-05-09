¥85 million in cash stolen from police station safe

More than ¥85 million in cash was stolen from a safe at a police station in the city of Hiroshima, police said Tuesday.

The cash, ¥85.72 million ($760,000) in total, had been held in a safe at Hiroshima Chuo Police Station as evidence in a fraud case. A police officer noticed the money was missing around 8 p.m. on Monday, the police said.

The police are investigating the possibility that one of their own made away with the haul.

They declined to clarify exactly why such a large amount of cash had been kept in the safe, saying doing so could affect the investigation.

“It is extremely regrettable that a theft took place within a police facility,” said Hiromi Yamada, deputy head of the police station.

The police station is located in the center of the city, next to the prefectural police headquarters in the city’s Naka Ward.