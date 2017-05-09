Toyota’s new SUV, the C-HR, is Japan’s top-selling vehicle

Toyota Motor Corp.’s new C-HR sports utility vehicle grabbed the top spot in monthly domestic sales in April, the first SUV to reach No. 1 since at least 2007.

Motorists bought 13,168 units of the subcompact crossover, data from industry bodies showed Tuesday.

The Japan Automobile Dealers Association and the Japan Light Motor Vehicle and Motorcycle Association said the model first rolled out in December is the first SUV to become the best-selling model since they began compiling data in 1968 and 2007 respectively.

The C-HR, which uses the same platform as the Prius, has proven attractive with its fuel-efficiency. Its hybrid version gets 30.2 kilometers per liter, among the best in the segment. Toyota plans to market the model in over 100 countries on the back of growing demand for compact SUVs worldwide.

Honda Motor Co.’s minicar N-Box came in second with 12,265 sold in April, up 4.9 percent from the same month last year, ceding the crown to the C-HR after maintaining the No. l position for four months through March.

The Move minicar built by Daihatsu Motor Co., a Toyota subsidiary, was third, as sales more than doubled to 12,004 units in the month.

Five minivehicles, which have engines no larger than 660 cc, made it into the top 10 as they continue to entice customers with a relatively low tax levied on them and their fuel-economy.

Daihatsu’s Tanto minivehicle ranked fourth with sales of 11,926 units, up 8.5 percent, followed by Toyota’s Prius hybrid, the best seller in 2016, with 9,920 units, down 52.2 percent.