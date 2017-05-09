Sony to launch electroluminescent TV with sound-emitting screen

Sony Corp. will from June 10 start selling 4K high-definition televisions featuring an organic electroluminescent screen that vibrates to reproduce sound and eliminates the need for conventional speakers.

Along with the new sound system, the screen’s ability to display deeper black levels and reproduce images with fewer afterimages compared with a liquid-crystal display panel also make the new Bravia series TVs suitable for viewing movies and sports, the company said Monday.

They are expected to retail for around ¥540,000 for the 55-inch model and about ¥864,000 for the 65-inch model.

Sony plans to release a 75-inch model later this year.