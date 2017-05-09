Stocks fall back slightly on profit-taking

Stocks turned slightly lower Tuesday, weighed down by profit-taking following the market’s recent upswing.

The Nikkei 225 average lost 52.70 points, or 0.26 percent, to end at 19,843.00, falling for the first time in four trading days. On Monday, the key market gauge surged 450.00 points to mark its best finish since Dec. 3, 2015.

The Topix, covering all first-section issues, ended 4.09 points, or 0.26 percent, lower at 1,581.77 after rising 35.56 points Monday. It also suffered the first drop in four sessions.

Soon after opening slightly higher, the Nikkei gave up its gains and sank into negative territory as the market succumbed to selling to lock in profits, even though the dollar rose above ¥113.

Investors were cautious about the market’s recent rapid advance, brokers said. The Nikkei gained some 1,500 points between mid-April, when the index posted its recent low, and Monday.

The market remained on a weak note in the afternoon, but its downside was solid amid a receding risk-averse mood, brokers said.

A bank-affiliated securities firm official said that the market lacked energy to overcome profit-taking and test its upside.

With technical indicators suggesting short-term overheating, investors were unable step up purchases, an official at a major brokerage house said.

“In New York on Monday, the Dow Jones industrial average finished with a gain of only some 5 points after staying in negative territory earlier in the day, despite expectations that the market would perform strongly” following centrist Emmanuel Macron’s victory over nationalist Marine Le Pen in Sunday’s French presidential runoff, said Masashi Itoga of Mito Securities Co.’s investment information department.

Investors here thus retreated to the sidelines to confirm the Tokyo market’s direction and whether the dollar will strengthen further to give it a boost, Itoga added.

Falling issues outnumbered rising ones 950 to 918 on the TSE’s first section, while 147 issues were unchanged.

Volume slumped to 1.990 billion shares from 2.408 billion Monday.

Automaker Subaru dived 3.69 percent after announcing Tuesday a weaker than expected consolidated operating profit estimate for this year.

Toyota, Honda, Mazda and Nissan were also downbeat.

Steel mills JFE and Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, trading houses Mitsubishi and Mitsui, game maker Nintendo, and semiconductor-related Tokyo Electron met with selling as well.

Also on the minus side were mobile phone carrier SoftBank Group and mega-bank groups Mitsubishi UFJ, Sumitomo Mitsui and Mizuho.

By contrast, airlines JAL and ANA, drugmakers Takeda and Ono Pharmaceutical, electronics makers Toshiba and Sony, and clothing store chain operator Fast Retailing attracted buying.