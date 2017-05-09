Dollar tops ¥113.50 amid bets on fed rate hike in June

The dollar surged above ¥113.50 for the first time in about two months in Tokyo trading Tuesday, with more investors betting on an additional interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve at its next policy-setting meeting in June.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥113.63-63, up from ¥112.54-55 at the same time Monday. The euro was at $1.0923-0924, down from $1.0956-0956, and at ¥124.13-13, up from ¥123.30-31.

The greenback was aided by higher yields on long-term U.S. Treasuries on the back of growing speculation of a Fed rate hike in June, following the release late last week of solid U.S. jobs data for April, traders said.

“The dollar is likely to continue to attract buying versus the yen, as long as long-term U.S. Treasury yields remain on an uptrend,” an official at a major Japanese bank said.

The U.S. currency was also supported by Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda’s remarks that with inflation expectations remaining sluggish, the central bank is willing to adjust monetary policy when necessary.

The anticipated election of Moon Jae-in as South Korean president was another dollar-positive factor. The election of Moon, who takes a dovish stance toward North Korea, is believed to reduce the risk of a military clash on the Korean Peninsula for the time being, an official of a foreign exchange margin trading service provider said.