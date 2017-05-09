14 prefectures get boosted bluefin tuna catch quota

The Fisheries Agency has given 14 prefectures an additional quota of 122.2 tons for small Pacific bluefin tuna catches in total, though the nation’s overall catches this season exceeded the limit under an international accord.

Japan’s total catches of small Pacific bluefin tuna, defined as those weighing less than 30 kg, late last month topped the ceiling of 4,007 tons set for the season ending in June.

Fisherman in areas where catches of tuna in the category have not reached regional annual limits are now allowed to continue operations within the additional quota.

In return for the boosted quota, the 14 prefectures will see their catch limits lowered in the next season that starts in July.

The 14 prefectures are Hokkaido, Aomori, Miyagi, Tokyo, Niigata, Toyama, Ishikawa, Fukui, Kyoto, Hyogo, Tottori, Shimane, Saga and Nagasaki.

The Western and Central Pacific Fisheries Commission, whose members include Japan, the United States and South Korea, began setting catch quotas in 2015 in response to a sharp drop in Pacific bluefin tuna stocks caused by overfishing.