Canada’s Trudeau hails Macron victory, vows increased cooperation

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Sunday congratulated Emmanuel Macron on winning France’s presidential election.

“I look forward to working closely with President-elect Macron in the years ahead as we work together on a progressive agenda to promote international security, increase collaboration in science and technology, and create good, middle class jobs on both sides of the Atlantic,” he said in a statement.

“This also includes implementing the Canada-European Union Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement.”

“Canada and France share a warm and historic relationship, rooted in our common history, deep cultural ties, people-to-people connections, and strong economic partnership,” Trudeau added.

He pledged more cooperation on issues such as the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, G-7, G-20 and La Francophonie, the international organization of French-speaking countries.