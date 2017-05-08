Struggling to pay high rent in Nagatacho, SDP relocates headquarters to Chuo Ward

The Social Democratic Party made a fresh start Monday at its new headquarters in a commercial building beside the Sumida River in Tokyo’s Chuo Ward.

Facing financial difficulties from its declining presence, the small opposition party was forced to vacate its previous building near the Prime Minister’s Office in Nagatacho, the nation’s political nerve center in Chiyoda Ward.

It now takes about 15 minutes by car to get from the Diet building to the SDP’s new headquarters.

“We’ll make this new office a base for our battle against (Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s) attempt to revise the Constitution,” SDP Secretary-General Seiji Mataichi said during the party’s office-opening ceremony.

For nearly a half century from 1964, the Japan Socialist Party, as the SDP was then called, used to be based at a building near the Diet. From there it moved closer to the Prime Minister’s Office in 2013.

The SDP saw its political subsidy revenues drop after the 2016 House of Councilors election, in which SDP leader Tadatomo Yoshida lost his Diet seat in the upper chamber.

Struggling to pay the annual rent of about ¥45 million for the Nagatacho office, the party decided to relocate to the new office in Chuo Ward, which costs about two-thirds less.

The SDP only has four members, which is short of a requirement for receiving subsidies. But the party remains entitled until at least 2022 because it passed a different requirement based on share of votes won in the Upper House election.

In 2017, the SDP is expected to receive ¥395 million in political subsidies, down 10.4 percent from last year.