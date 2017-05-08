Forest fire in Miyagi forces nearly 400 people to flee their homes; 11 buildings destroyed

Nearly 400 residents from 117 households in Kurihara, Miyagi Prefecture, were ordered to evacuate Monday after a fire broke out in a forest around noon and spread to nearby houses.

NHK reported that 11 houses and other buildings were destroyed.

No injuries were reported, and the fire was extinguished around 8 p.m., firefighters said.

The fire forced some 130 children at an elementary school to evacuate to a day care center about a kilometer away, according to school officials.

An 80-year-old woman who lives near where the blaze started said she heard a loud siren around noon. As she stepped out of her home to see what was going on, she saw rising smoke and heard “a sound of something burning. It was frightening.”

City officials said they asked the Self-Defense Forces for assistance, but the wind in the area was too strong for helicopters to help.

A local weather observatory said wind and dry air advisories were out for the area around the time the fire occurred.