Nikkei hits 17-month closing high after Macron victory

The benchmark Nikkei average surged to hit a 17-month closing high on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Monday, following the victory of centrist Emmanuel Macron, a pro-European Union candidate, in the French presidential runoff on Sunday.

The 225-issue Nikkei closed up 450.00 points, or 2.31 percent, from last Tuesday at 19,895.70, its highest finish since 19,939.90 on Dec. 3, 2015. On Tuesday, it gained 135.18 points.

The Tokyo market was closed Wednesday through Friday for national holidays.

The Topix index of all first-section issues ended up 35.56 points, or 2.29 percent, at 1,585.86, after climbing 10.53 points the previous trading day.

Both indexes rose for the third consecutive market day.

Stocks attracted hefty purchases from the beginning of Monday’s trading since investor worries about European politics eased after Macron beat his far-right, anti-EU rival Marine Le Pen in the French election, brokers said.

The market was also boosted by U.S. equities’ firmness on Friday and the yen’s weakening against the dollar reflecting brisk U.S. jobs data for April, released the same day, they said.

Tokyo stocks accelerated their upswing toward the close thanks to active purchases apparently by overseas investors, with the Nikkei average briefly rising more than 480 points, they said.

“Overseas investors were relieved by Macron’s victory in the French election,” an event they worried about for most for the first half of this year, said Chihiro Ota, general manager for investment research and investor services at SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.

A major securities firm official said market players are increasingly feeling that the Nikkei average has been left behind major stock indexes overseas.

Another securities industry official said that the Nikkei is expected to move toward 20,000 on the back of the solid U.S. economy and receding worries about European politics.

Pointing to the index’s recent rapid rise, however, Ota suggested that profit-taking could hit the market soon unless the dollar climbs steadily above ¥113.

Rising issues overwhelmed falling ones 1,875 to 108 on the TSE’s first section, while 32 issues were unchanged.

Volume ballooned to 2.408 billion shares from Tuesday’s 1.862 billion shares.

Financial issues, such as mega-bank groups Mitsubishi UFJ, Sumitomo Mitsui and Mizuho, and insurers Dai-ichi Life and Tokio Marine were buoyant.

The weaker yen helped push up export-oriented names, including automakers Toyota, Honda and Nissan, electronics-maker Panasonic and technology giant Hitachi.

Other major winners included game-maker Nintendo, mobile phone carrier SoftBank Group and clothing store chain operator Fast Retailing.

By contrast, Olympus dived 4.71 percent after the optical equipment-maker announced on Tuesday a weaker-than-expected operating profit estimate for the fiscal year through March 2018.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key June contract on the Nikkei average was up 390 points at 19,870.