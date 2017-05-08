Dollar tops ¥112.50 as market reacts to French election

The dollar rose above ¥112.50 in Tokyo trading on Monday, with investors relieved at pro-European Union centrist Emmanuel Macron’s win over far-right nationalist Marine Le Pen in Sunday’s French presidential runoff.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥112.54-55, up from ¥112.17-17 at the same time Tuesday, the previous market day in Tokyo. The euro was at $1.0956-0956, up from $1.0907-0907, and at ¥123.30-31, up from ¥122.36-37.

The Tokyo market was closed Wednesday through Friday for national holidays.

The French election result briefly sent the greenback above ¥113.10 in the early Monday morning.

However, profit-taking capped the rally later in the day.

Meanwhile, the U.S. currency was also backed by growing speculation of another interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve as early as in June, following solid U.S. jobs data for April, released on Friday, traders said.

“Technical charts suggest that the dollar would likely start advancing again unless it slips below ¥112.50,” an official at a major Japanese bank said.

But an official at a currency margin trading service provider said the dollar will not rise toward ¥115 as investors “cannot fully shift to risk-on mode.”

The dollar’s topside is pressured by possible remarks from U.S. officials warning against the yen’s further weakening as well as geopolitical risks over North Korea, traders said.