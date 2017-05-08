Council to help spread Olympic economic benefits across nation

Japan plans to establish a council by the end of the year to discuss ways to spread expected economic benefits from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics nationwide, sources have said.

The central government and the ruling Liberal Democratic Party hope to use the council, to comprise the central and local governments and private sector, to support municipalities and local businesses trying to revive regional economies by taking advantage of the 2020 Games, said the sources familiar with the situation.

Under the project, the government and the LDP are considering sending specialists to regions where Olympic legacy plans with specific regional revitalization measures are to be drawn up, the sources said.

In a proposal to be compiled by the end of this month, the LDP’s Headquarters for the Action Committee for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games is likely to call for such a council to be set up.

The proposal is likely to be reflected in economic and fiscal policy guidelines that the government plans to craft in June, the sources said.

The council is expected to consolidate information about Olympics and Paralympics-related policy measures from various government agencies, including the Cabinet Secretariat, the industry ministry and the education and sports ministry.

Representatives from the central and municipal governments and companies are slated to discuss regional economic revitalization measures topic by topic, such as sports tourism promotion and joint events by municipalities.

The central government is considering allowing the use of public facilities and providing big data and financial support to those participating in regional economic promotion programs, the sources said.

The government will also launch a certification system for small and midsize companies that take part in construction projects and provide goods and services for the 2020 Games to help them find business opportunities overseas, the sources added.