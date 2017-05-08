Cosmetics makers target job-seeking male university students

Cosmetics makers are stepping up efforts to tap deeper into the men’s cosmetics market by targeting male university students preparing for their job interviews as the job-hunting season gets underway in Japan.

Shiseido Co., Japan’s leading cosmetics-maker, launched a new website for its uno series of men’s cosmetics in March. Visitors to the website can learn what hairstyle is best for which job interview, based on questionnaires conducted with recruitment personnel from a variety of different business sectors.

Mandom Corp., a major maker of men’s cosmetics, started seminars last December, providing students with tips on skin care and preventing body odor using its Gatsby brand products.

Some 250 students from six universities have joined the seminars in Tokyo and Osaka.

“They can be confident (about job interviews) … by taking care of their appearance,” said an official of the Osaka-based company.

Major household products-maker Lion Corp. said it conducted a survey of 100 officials in charge of recruiting and 97 percent said the first impression was important in interviews.

Lion said its products, such as eye drops, can help create a good impression.