Aozora Bank relocates head office to Sophia University campus in Tokyo

Aozora Bank on Monday officially relocated its head office to the nearby campus of Sophia University in central Tokyo, while partnering with the school on a research project and an upcoming course on banking.

The bank’s new headquarters are in a 17-story building that was completed in January. Aozora officials said the bank wanted to beef up the office’s ability to deal with disasters and other emergencies.

It occupies a combined 14,000 sq. meters, including part of the first floor as well as the seventh through 16th floors. The building is located near JR Yotsuya Station.

Sophia said proceeds from the rent will fund scholarships for students from outside of Japan’s biggest cities and abroad.

The bank and the university began joint research last August on the consumer behavior of older people.

The financial institution is also planning to offer a course titled Seminar on Banking Basics in the fall semester, from Sept. 27 through Jan. 22, in Sophia’s economics department. The course will be taught by Aozora group executive officers and employees.

At a ceremony marking the opening of the new head office, Aozora Bank President Shinsuke Baba said, “We want to explore more unique and highly professional financial services.”

Aozora is the successor to the Nippon Credit Bank, which collapsed in 1998 under the weight of bad loans and was put under temporary government control. The company changed its name to Aozora Bank in 2001 following its sale to private-sector investors.