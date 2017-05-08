North Korea detains second U.S. citizen in two weeks as experts fear arrests becoming part of new normal

The arrest of a U.S. citizen by North Korea on Saturday — the second of an American national in two weeks — could be a prelude to more provocations by Pyongyang amid already surging tensions on the Korean Peninsula, an expert on the regime of leader Kim Jong Un has said.

The North’s state-run Korean Central News Agency said in a brief dispatch Sunday that Kim Hak Song had been detained Saturday for unspecified “hostile acts” against the country and that “a relevant institution is now conducting detailed investigation into his crimes.”

Kim Hak Song worked at Pyongyang University of Science and Technology (PUST), the same place of work as another U.S. national, accounting instructor Kim Sang Dok, whose detention was announced last Wednesday.

PUST, funded by evangelical Christians from overseas and opened in 2010, is known to have a number of American faculty members. KCNA did not say whether the two cases are connected.

The university said in a statement early Monday that Kim Hak Song was doing agricultural development work at an experimental farm. It said it could not comment further on his detention since it was not related to his work at the university.

In Washington, the State Department said it was aware of the report of the new detention and that “the security of U.S. citizens is one of the department’s highest priorities.”

Kim Sang Dok, the former accounting instructor at the university, was arrested at Pyongyang International Airport on April 22, KCNA said. It said he was “intercepted for committing criminal acts” to overthrow the North’s government, but did not elaborate.

Saturday’s arrest bring to four the total number of Americans being held in North Korea as Washington seeks to rein in Pyongyang over its bid to master the technology required to mount a nuclear warhead on a missile capable of striking the continental United States.

U.S. President Donald Trump has vowed not to let Pyongyang test an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on his watch. The North already possess missiles capable of striking much or all of Japan.

Trump has said all options — including military action — are on the table in confronting North Korea. The president, however, has in recent weeks left the door open to conditional talks with Kim Jong Un. In a possible sign of this thaw, media reports said Monday that the director-general of the North Korean Foreign Ministry’s bureau that handles ties with the United States was headed to Europe for talks with unidentified former U.S. government officials, part of unofficial “Track 2” meetings.

Lee Sung-yoon, a North Korea expert at Tufts University’s Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, said that while the arrests are likely maneuvering by Pyongyang, the relatively muted reaction by the U.S. and others is more troubling.

“It would be stating the obvious to say Pyongyang uses U.S. detainees as pawns against Washington,” Lee told The Japan Times. “What’s troubling is that beneath this rather pedestrian observation lies the largely unconscious acceptance on the part of the outside world that this is the norm; that is, an unwitting admission that we on the outside have grown inured to such human rights violations and are quite resigned to accepting the status quo.”

The North has a history of detaining U.S. citizens only to release them after cache-earning visits by high-profile political figures, including former Presidents Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter.

The other two U.S. nationals currently being held in the North are college student Otto Warmbier and Korean-American pastor Kim Dong Chul, who received lengthy prison terms for “crimes against the state” and spying, respectively.

“I think the crescendo of ‘hostage diplomacy,’ from threatening to detain all Malaysian citizens inside North Korea in the wake of the Kim Jong Nam assassination to the latest trumped-up charges against U.S. citizens associated with PUST, is a prelude to a provocation,” said Lee.

Such a provocation could include a test of an ICBM or a nuclear weapon.

“In its wake, these ‘secondary’ issues will be marginalized or even forgotten,” he added. “And the Kim regime would be able to raise them again later for additional political concessions at a time of its choosing.”

Lee said there has been a lack of discussion about engagement projects such as PUST, the North’s only private university, and if they have truly changed the regime’s behavior or if such projects have changed those seeking to engage Pyongyang.

“In other words, have we become conditioned to revising norms and compromising principles in the process of trying to change Pyongyang? Or, simply put, has the deterrer, Pyongyang, prevailed over the engager, the outside world?” Lee asked.