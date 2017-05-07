Annual Tokyo Rainbow Pride event embraces ‘change’ among LGBT community

Thousands of gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender people paraded through Tokyo’s Shibuya district on Sunday, demonstrating their hopes Japan will further embrace gender equality and diversity.

The parade was held as the finale of the annual Tokyo Rainbow Pride event, and this year’s theme was “Change.”

“I believed that nothing would change. But, little by little, things are starting to change,” the event’s flyers say. “Let’s achieve a future where everybody is respected as an individual, despite differences in their sexuality.”

“My company is very tolerant of LGBT people. A consultation program is available for anyone whose sexuality makes them feel uncomfortable among their coworkers,” said a gay man who participated the festival, which was held in Yoyogi Park. The man, who only provided his initials, HU, added that over the past few years his company’s grasp of issues regarding staff members’ sexuality had improved and management was more understanding of their situation.

In the park, performers took to the stage and booths hosted charity events. HU said he was surprised to see a much larger festival this year compared with two years ago when he first attended.

According to the event’s organizer, an estimated 6,000 people took part in Sunday’s parade.

This year Tokyo Rainbow Pride was sponsored by a record 190 companies and organizations, among them some big names such as Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., Sony Corp. and Google Inc., as well as fast-growing media company BuzzFeed and music-streaming service Spotify.

On the event’s official website, some local government leaders left congratulatory messages, including Shibuya Ward Mayor Ken Hasebe.

In 2015, the ward assembly passed an ordinance and agreed to issue legally nonbinding certificates that declared same-sex partnerships “equivalent to marriage.” The document allowed the couples to be treated on a par with married couples in terms of hospital visits and apartment rentals. Some other cities, such as Naha, in Okinawa Prefecture, Iga, in Mie Prefecture, and Sapporo have since followed Shibuya and have established similar programs.

“I find it important to create an atmosphere in which all LGBT people, not just couples but also children and adults, can feel comfortable living,” Hasebe said in his message . As of April 1 this year, 17 same-sex couples in Shibuya Ward were certified under the program.

Katsuhiro Akimoto, the mayor of Sapporo, also left some messages.

Starting next month, his city, too, is scheduled to start issuing certificates to same-sex couples.

“We would like to remove as many obstacles as possible that are making life difficult for sexual minorities,” Akimoto wrote. Sapporo is also scheduled to establish a phone consultation service to help LGBT people by the end of fiscal 2017.

However, HU, the man interviewed by The Japan Times at Sunday’s event, said “certification is only a half measure,” adding that he is hoping for further developments under Japanese law that will officially allow same-sex couples to be legally married.