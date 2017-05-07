DNA evidence suggests woman who killed self was involved in second Ehime murder

Police suspect a woman in her 30s who recently committed suicide following police questioning about a murder in Imabari, Ehime Prefecture, may have been involved in an earlier killing in the city, investigative sources said Sunday.

A DNA sample, taken from the woman when she was questioned by police over the death on Wednesday of 92-year-old Yukie Okamoto, matched DNA collected from an object in the home of 81-year-old Satsuki Ochi, who was found dead with stab wounds on April 26, the sources said.

Knives, believed to be the murder weapons, were left in the victims’ homes, which were located only 400 meters apart.

Okamoto’s son, Hisayuki, 70, who was severely wounded, told investigators he had been stabbed by an unknown woman.

The woman in her 30s, who lived near to where Okamoto lived, underwent questioning on a voluntary basis last Thursday.

She was found dead Friday morning, just before investigators planned to take her in for further questioning. The woman left a suicide note in which she denied involvement in Okamoto’s death, one of her family members said.