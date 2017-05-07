North Korea announces it has detained another U.S. citizen over ‘hostile acts’

North Korea announced Sunday it has detained a U.S. citizen for “hostile acts” — its second arrest in a fortnight of an American as tensions rise between Pyongyang and Washington.

Kim Hak Song was detained Saturday, the state news agency KCNA reported. “A relevant institution is now conducting detailed investigation into his crimes,” it added.

It said Kim had worked for the Pyongyang University of Science and Technology, as had the U.S. citizen detained last month.

The two-paragraph report gave no further details about Kim’s arrest.

Last Wednesday the North confirmed the arrest on April 22 of Kim Sang Duk, or Tony Kim, for trying to “overturn” the regime.

The arrest of Kim Hak Song means four U.S. citizens are currently being held in the North.

Pyongyang is engaged in a tense standoff with the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump over its missile and nuclear weapons programs.

The Pyongyang University of Science and Technology — founded by evangelical Christians from overseas and opened in 2010 — is known to have a number of American faculty members. Pupils are generally children from the North’s elite.