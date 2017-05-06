U.S. trade body says steel product from Japan, other nations ‘injured’ industry

The U.S. International Trade Commission has said it has determined that imports of a steel product from Japan and seven other economies and sold in the United States at less than fair value have “materially injured” the U.S. steel industry and antidumping duty orders will be issued on imports of the product.

The committee affirmed a determination made by the Commerce Department in March regarding U.S. imports of carbon and alloy steel cut-to-length (CTL) plate from Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan.

The committee also affirmed the department’s judgment that the South Korean government subsidized exports of the product to the United States.

Anti-dumping duty rates for Japanese steel makers, for example, are 48.67 percent for JFE Steel Corp. and 14.79 percent for Tokyo Steel Manufacturing Co.

The department will also issue a countervailing duty order on imports of the product from South Korea.

In 2015, the United States imported 300,000 tons of carbon and alloy CTL plate from South Korea, 224,900 tons from Germany, 207,000 tons from France and 71,200 tons from Japan, according to Commerce Department data.

Advocating “fair” trade, U.S. President Donald Trump has vowed to reduce trade deficits and address what he has called unfair practices by American trading partners.