Principal who created ‘smash space’ for frustrated teachers set to resign

An elementary school principal in the Washington, D.C., suburbs is resigning amid controversy over the “smash space” she created for teachers to relieve tension by swinging baseball bats at furniture.

News outlets reported Kensington Parkwood Elementary School principal Barbara Liess was the subject of criticism by parents after rumors circulated online about her stress-relief method, which she acknowledges is contrary to what they teach students. Liess announced Tuesday that she will remain in her position through June 30.

In March, Leiss established a place on the school’s loading dock for teachers to take out their frustrations by hacking away at a chair.

On April 29, Leiss said she regretted her decision to create the “smash space” and that the idea came from business articles she read about companies’ efforts to reduce stress.