Anti-Japanese rhetoric of South Korean presidential campaign won’t survive geopolitical reality, experts say

Japan, whose relations with South Korea have been bedeviled by its brutal 1910 colonization of the country, is paying close attention to the race to replace disgraced former President Park Geun-hye, hoping for a favorable outcome when voters go to the polls Tuesday.

Which candidate will be easiest to get along with?

Analysts say the answer is pretty much the same no matter who gets elected.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, they say, will still face tough talks on the long-festering “comfort women” issue that the winning candidate will in all likelihood raise again despite the landmark 2015 agreement signed to permanently resolve the matter.

The term is Japan’s euphemism for the girls and women, many of them Korean, who were forced to provide sex for Japanese troops before and during World War II.

“As South Korean president, you’re almost predestined to talk tough about Japan,” Tokyo-based freelance writer Che Sukyoung, who has authored several books on the bilateral relationship, said. “That’s how you appeal to South Koreans” and maintain popularity, he said.

But faced with more pressing diplomatic concerns, including an increasingly belligerent North Korea, whoever gets elected will be hard-pressed to find a reason to prioritize hardball with Japan, observers say. While anti-Japanese rhetoric may play a useful role in winning the election, reality will determine the direction Korean foreign policy takes at the end of the day, they say.

A South Korean opinion poll earlier this week showed human rights lawyer Moon Jae-in of the liberal Democratic Party of Korea with a strong lead and the support of 40 percent of the respondents. Moon was followed by Ahn Choel-soo of the center-left People’s Party and Hong Joon-pyo of the conservative Liberty Korea Party, who were both nearly tied at 20 percent.

A survey by polling agency Realmeter of 1,016 potential voters from Monday to Tuesday revealed that Hong had made a leap over the past month, jumping 8.4 points from mid-April to 18.6 percent this week, bringing him level with Ahn.

Observers like Che attribute Hong’s eleventh-hour rise to his candid style in TV debates, which gives him an edge over the more evasive and unconvincing Ahn.

But many experts think Moon is a shoo-in to win because of his vast political experience and their belief that voters are likely to think he is the best candidate to end the turmoil caused by Park’s corruption scandal and resulting impeachment.

“Moon’s calls for change and his experience working closely with former President Roh Moo-hyun make him a heavyweight figure among progressives in South Korean politics,” Kan Kimura, a political science professor and South Korea expert at Kobe University, said. “In that sense, he represents very stable leadership.”

But the prospect of a Moon presidency may be disconcerting for some in Japan, given his apparent get-tough diplomacy and hard-line campaign rhetoric. With his leftist support base closely overlapping with the aims of civic groups who are championing the rights of the surviving comfort women, he is expected to avoid any course that will antagonize them.

In an update to his official Facebook page in April, Moon called the 2015 comfort women accord between Tokyo and Seoul a “humiliating” legacy of the Park administration.

Moreover, he promised to elicit a fresh apology from the Japanese government and reaffirmed his pledge to correct what he called “wrong negotiations.”

But the candidates’ ostensible anti-Japanese rhetoric will most likely ease once the election is over. That’s because they are simply not as interested in Japan-related issues to the extent they may suggest, experts say.

“Not once in the history of South Korea’s presidential elections has a relationship with Japan ever become a key issue,” Kimura of Kobe University said.

“So why would it this time? At a time when the country is grappling with three major diplomatic concerns — North Korea, China and the U.S. — the relationship with Japan is viewed as even less of a concern than it was in the past,” he said.

Yuki Asaba, a political science professor and South Korea expert at the University of Niigata Prefecture, agrees, saying Moon is aware that any attempt to scrap the 2015 agreement “will critically worsen the already complicated perception Japanese people have of South Koreans.” In seeking to renegotiate the 2015 deal, Moon, if elected, is therefore unlikely to go overboard on the issue, he said.

“Moon certainly understands he can’t go so far as to demand that the deal be nullified,” Asaba said. “Instead, he’s likely to seek to get something ‘extra’ out of Japan, such as by asking Abe to reissue the same apology read out by (Foreign Minister Fumio) Kishida” in the 2015 deal.

An adherence to realistic goals will likely determine the direction Moon will take with North Korea and the U.S., too, observers say.

Moon was previously opposed to the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA), a pact on sharing military intelligence agreed to by Tokyo and Seoul. The deal was inked in November to the relief of Washington, which hailed it as a significant step toward strengthening trilateral cooperation against North Korea.

Its signing followed years of delays caused by staunch domestic opposition in South Korea, where military agreements with Tokyo are still largely anathema to those tormented by the memory of Japan’s brutal 1910-1945 colonization. At the time, the opposition parties criticized the Park administration for the deal, reportedly calling it an “act of treason.”

Despite Moon’s opposition at the time, Asaba predicts the reality of the situation will prevail over nationalism.

“Intelligence shared by Japan is of critical value to South Korea and it is inconceivable for Seoul to abandon a chance to obtain it,” Asaba said. “Doing so will be construed by Washington as an abandonment of sorts, of the Japan-South Korea-U.S. security alliance against the North.”

“When an alliance with South Korea is already regarded by (U.S. President Donald) Trump as a low priority, there is no way Moon will dare seek to change the status quo.”

The same, he said, applies to Moon’s stance on whether to review the Park administration’s decision to deploy the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense missile system.

Known for taking a more lenient approach toward the North, the front-runner has said that if elected, his administration should have the final say in deciding how to deploy the THAAD system, if at all.

But with most its components already in place and installed, canceling THAAD’s deployment will be seen by the global community as “tantamount to attempting to unilaterally alter the status quo,” professor Asaba said. This, coupled with the escalating nuclear tensions on the Korean Peninsula, would leave Moon no option but to accept THAAD’s deployment, he said.