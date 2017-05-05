New U.N. disarmament chief Nakamitsu backs proposal for global nuclear weapons ban

Izumi Nakamitsu, the new U.N. undersecretary-general and high representative for disarmament affairs, said Thursday she will throw her full support behind negotiations to ban nuclear weapons.

In an interview, Nakamitsu, 53, said she will pay official visits to Hiroshima and Nagasaki this summer, if invited, with the aim of making an international appeal for disarmament from the atom-bombed Japanese cities.

Nakamitsu, who assumed the new posts on Monday, gave her blessing to the view held by non-nuclear countries in favor of an international treaty to outlaw nuclear weapons that a disarmament accord would complement the regime of the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty.

She also said it is “critically important” to make a success of an NPT review conference to be held in 2020. Unlike the U.N.-backed talks on a nuclear weapons ban treaty, which began in March, the NPT review process involves major nuclear powers.

Nakamitsu said she hopes Japan, the only country in the world to have suffered nuclear attacks, will serve as a bridge between nuclear and non-nuclear nations.

She added that she is also keen to step in when necessary, saying, “It is my very important role to play to provide political facilitation.”

Turning to North Korea’s ballistic missile and nuclear development programs, Nakamitsu said they are “unacceptable to the international community.”

She also pointed to the need to “think about what steps we should take toward the path of dialogue,” adding the United Nations is willing to serve as an intermediary if asked by the parties concerned.

In addition to her visits to Hiroshima and Nagasaki, she said U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is scheduling a similar trip.

Nakamitsu said the U.S. atomic bombings of the two cities in August 1945 was “the biggest incident in human history.” She said she heard her father talk about how he saw the mushroom cloud looming over Nagasaki from neighboring Kumamoto Prefecture.

A native of Tokyo, Nakamitsu joined the United Nations in 1989 and has been assistant secretary-general and assistant administrator at the U.N. Development Program’s Crisis Response Unit since November 2014.

Previously, she served as director of the Asia and Middle East division, as well as director of the division of policy, evaluation and training with the United Nations’ peacekeeping department.

Her extensive career at the international body has included posts in and out of New York, including serving under former Secretary-General Kofi Annan as part of his reform team and at the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees in the former Yugoslavia, Turkey and northern Iraq.

Nakamitsu was also a professor of international relations at Hitotsubashi University in Tokyo between 2005 and 2008.