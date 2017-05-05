U.S. raps Japan after March trade deficit hits $7.2 billion

The United States on Thursday criticized Japan and Mexico by name for their expanding trade deficits.

America’s deficit with the two major trade partners is “growing at an alarming rate,” the statement issued by the Commerce Department said.

“The United States can no longer sustain this inflated trade deficit with our closest trading partners,” Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in the statement.

The administration of President Donald Trump “is committed to rebalancing our trade relationships in order to protect American workers and businesses from lopsided trade relationships,” he added.

With Japan, the United States ran a goods trade deficit of $7.2 billion in March before seasonal adjustment, jumping 55 percent from the previous month to a nine-year high, according to data from the department also released Thursday.

U.S. imports of Japanese vehicles and auto parts surged, sending the U.S. automotive trade deficit with Japan climbing nearly 40 percent to $5.1 billion.

Japan was the second-largest source of the overall U.S. goods trade deficit, following China.

Ross hopes to have a meeting with Trade Minister Hiroshige Seko in Washington in June. At the meeting, Ross may urge Tokyo to accept discussions on a possible bilateral trade agreement.

The department’s data also showed the U.S. goods trade deficit with China rose 7 percent to $24.6 billion.

But the statement said the trade balance with China “improved by 2.5 percent” on a year-to-date basis even though China remained the United States’ biggest source of trade deficit.