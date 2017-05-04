Louisiana officers who fatally shot Alton Sterling while he was subdued won’t face federal charges
In this July 5, 2016, image made from video, Alton Sterling is restrained by two Baton Rouge police officers, one holding a gun, outside a convenience store in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Moments later, one of the officers shot and killed Sterling, a black man who had been selling CDs outside the store, while he was on the ground. Officers Blane Salamoni and Howie Lake II were placed on administrative leave. | ARTHUR REED / VIA AP

/

Louisiana officers who fatally shot Alton Sterling while he was subdued won’t face federal charges

Reuters

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA – Two white officers will not face federal charges in the fatal shooting of a Louisiana black man, U.S. officials said on Wednesday.

U.S. Attorney Corey Amundson said at a news conference that investigators concluded there was “insufficient evidence” to charge the officers in the death of 37-year-old Alton Sterling last summer, minutes after meeting with Sterling’s relatives to inform them of the decision.

The shooting sparked nationwide protests amid a fierce debate over police treatment of minorities.

In a separate news conference at the same time, a lawyer for members of Sterling’s family said U.S. officials had told them they agreed that the officers’ actions were “outrageous” and “inappropriate” despite the determination not to prosecute.

State authorities could still bring their own criminal case against the officers, Blane Salamoni and Howie Lake. That decision falls to Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, a Republican, after the local district attorney recused himself because of personal ties to the officers.

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

In this July 5, 2016, image made from video, Alton Sterling is restrained by two Baton Rouge police officers, one holding a gun, outside a convenience store in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Moments later, one of the officers shot and killed Sterling, a black man who had been selling CDs outside the store, while he was on the ground. Officers Blane Salamoni and Howie Lake II were placed on administrative leave. | ARTHUR REED / VIA AP Sandra Sterling, aunt of Alton Sterling, listens as family and attorneys speak following a meeting with the U.S. Justice Department at federal court in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Wednesday. The Justice Department has decided not to charge two white Baton Rouge police officers in the fatal shooting of Sterling, whose death was captured on cell phone video, fueling protests in Louisiana's capital and beyond. | AP

, , ,