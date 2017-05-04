Apparent murder-suicide prompts panic at Texas college

Two people died Wednesday in an apparent murder-suicide at a Texas community college, prompting an active-shooter alert that instructed students and employees to barricade themselves into rooms. It was the second deadly attack on a Texas campus this week.

Irving police spokesman James McLellan said it doesn’t appear anyone else was hurt in the shooting Wednesday at North Lake College, a two-year school in suburban Dallas. The college said classes were canceled for the rest of the day.

Irving Police said on Twitter : “There appears to be no continuing threat but police will continue to search to make the campus safe.”

A math tutor at North Lake College, Nasrin Nanbakhsh, said she saw a man shoot a woman three times in a hallway.

“I saw a guy standing and there was a girl sitting on a chair. I saw him shooting her three times,” Nanbakhsh told reporters.

Nanbakhsh said she ran back to a room, locked the doors, turned the lights off and waited for help to arrive. She said she also emailed her supervisors to let them know what was happening.

“I just saw the gun, as soon as I looked at it. I saw the gun, and he shot her three times, and it was too close,” Nanbakhsh said.

North Lake College had issued an alert to students late Wednesday morning telling them to barricade themselves in the nearest room and wait for further instructions from police. Irving is about 10 miles (16 km) west of Dallas.

On Monday, one person was killed and three others injured in a stabbing attack at the University of Texas in Austin. Police said the suspect in that attack was suffering from some mental difficulties. He has not been charged.