State secrets being shredded under legal loophole in divisive 2014 law

Government agencies are using a legal loophole to destroy documents designated as state secrets before declassification, a government report says.

The Cabinet Office’s inspector-general for public records management does not have the authority to check official documents archived for less than a year, and there are no other mechanisms to monitor documents kept for such a short period.

By law, agencies can refuse to submit such documents to the Cabinet Office and can scrap them if they decide their publication may have a significantly adverse impact on national security.

Experts say that destroying such documents would of course make it difficult for a third party to review how adequately state secrets were handled by the ministry. They also say it could increase the risk of the contentious 2014 law being arbitrarily used or abused, and render any government oversight of classified documents ineffective.

The agencies that have been scrapping the classified documents are the Foreign Ministry, the Defense Ministry, the National Security Secretariat, and the Fire and Disaster Management Agency, according to a report made public in March by the House of Representatives Board of Oversight and Review of Specially Designated Secrets.

The report by the Lower House board revealed that the Defense Ministry has scrapped five documents that were designated state secrets as of the end of 2015. They were destroyed on the grounds that a ministry official would remember their content, the report said.

After the board advised that documents should not be scrapped while they are still in their effective period of designation as state secrets, the ministry declassified their contents.

Meanwhile, it has not yet been decided how to handle state secret documents that need to be preserved for a year or longer. The issue is still being discussed by the Cabinet Office, which is in charge of managing public documents, and other government agencies.

Critics question whether adequate oversight can be provided, since the three groups — the public records management inspector-general, the personnel bureau and the information oversight committee, which comprises senior officials of government agencies — are all part of the government and not independent organizations.