Korean white paper on ‘comfort women’ written by private-sector group

The South Korean Ministry of Gender Equality and Family said the report it published Thursday documenting the abuses endured by the “comfort women” was compiled and written by a private-sector institute instead of the government.

According to South Korean media organizations, including Yonhap news agency, the ministry initially planned to produce the white paper to accurately document the issue of the Korean girls and women Japan forced to provide sex for Japanese troops before and during World War II, to better inform global and domestic audiences.

But the plan was changed after the December 2015 agreement signed by the Japanese and South Korean governments to “finally and irreversibly” resolve the issue of the sex slaves, which Japan euphemistically refers to as the comfort women, according to the media.

The ministry may come under fire because all of the candidates in the South Korean presidential election next Tuesday are calling for the agreement to be renegotiated or scrapped.

Under the accord, the Japanese government called the comfort women issue “a grave affront to the honor and dignity of large numbers of women” and said that it is “painfully aware of responsibilities from this perspective.”

In accordance with the agreement, the Japanese government contributed ¥1 billion to a foundation set up by the South Korean government to support the dwindling survivors.

The report compiled by the private-sector institute said that the two governments’ failure to include legal compensation in the agreement in a clear way represented the most fundamental flaw in the accord.

Still, it said that the most important part of the agreement is that the Japanese government confirmed its responsibility and promised to effectively pay compensation to victims through the foundation.