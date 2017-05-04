Meeting to address Asian advancement

The Board of Governors of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) will hold the 50th ADB annual meeting from Thursday to Sunday in Yokohama, where more than 3,000 participants from Asia and around the world are expected to gather to discuss development issues and institutional matters.

The event, being held under the city of Yokohama’s concept of “Building Together the Prosperity of Asia,” provides opportunities for member governments to interact with ADB staff, nongovernment organizations, the media, representatives of observer countries, international organizations, academia and the private sector. The ADB’s annual meetings have become a premier forum for the discussion of economic and social development issues in Asia and the Pacific.

“The theme of the meeting shows our strong commitment to step into the future of Asia together in collaboration with other members of the ADB,” Yokohama Mayor Fumiko Hayashi said in a video message. “We will contribute to foster future talent in Asia, promoting Yokohama efforts, including in sustainable urban development, international cooperation and the active participation of women.”

The meetings will feature various speeches and panel discussions with prominent guests such as bankers, government officials and economists. One discussion is “Actions for Sustainable Development in Aging Asia,” in which panelists discuss measures to promote universal health coverage and sustainable development in aging societies by strengthening medical and nursing care systems.

Another seminar includes one sponsored by the Japan Bank for International Cooperation, “Future Prospect of Quality Infrastructure Projects in Asia through Public-Private Partnership.” Others include “High-Level Roundtable on Central Banking in Asia” and “Advanced Clean Technology for Development.”

In addition to seminars, participants can join tours to temples and other sightseeing spots in their spare time to make the most of their stay.

There are two official one-day tours designated for ADB participants. One involves a visit to a temple and a private residence in Yokohama on Friday, while the other features a trip to Lake Ashinoko, Hakone Shrine and other places in the Hakone resort area on Sunday.

Additionally, near the Pacifico Yokohama meeting venue are there many tourist attractions within walking distance, including the Yokohama Red Brick Warehouse, Cupnoodles Museum, Yokohama Anpanman Children’s Museum and Mall, Yokohama Noh Theater and Yamashita Park.

While Yokohama offers great convenience as an urban city near Tokyo with easy access to airports and sightseeing spots, Japan, as the lead country in terms of ADB investment, has previously hosted the ADB annual meeting four times.

Starting with the first meeting in Tokyo following the ADB’s founding in 1966, the ADB Annual Meeting has been held in Japan every 10 years, with the exception of the 10th. The 20th meeting was held in Osaka in 1987, the 30th in Fukuoka in 1997, the 40th in Kyoto in 2007, while Yokohama hosts the milestone 50th meeting.

The annual meeting has been held mainly in Asia, such as the Philippines, where the ADB headquarters are located, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, China, India, Turkey, Uzbekistan, Vietnam, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan. It has also been held in Australia, Austria, the U.S., the Netherlands, Canada, France, New Zealand, Switzerland, Spain and Germany.

Every annual meeting, at least since the 37th, yields a Summary of Proceedings, about 300-pages long, containing the keynote and other speeches by ADB presidents and honored speakers, ADB financial statements, resolutions adopted at the meeting and other information.

Download the PDF of this 50th ADB annual meeting