AI, drones tapped for Tokyo 2020 security detail as Diet debates conspiracy bill

When the Tokyo Marathon was held on Feb. 26, major security firm Secom Co. lifted a balloon equipped with cameras from a building near the finish line in front of JR Tokyo Station and deployed vehicles equipped with a radar system that can detect drones.

The building stands at 35 meters, and the balloon, connected with a wire from the roof, was equipped with two kinds of cameras, one with a zoom lens and another showing thermal images, according to Secom adviser Tsuneo Komatsuzaki.

In addition, the firm deployed vehicles equipped with radars to detect drones, as well as cameras worn by security guards and stationary cameras to monitor the entire area.

“We identify suspicious individuals and predict how the crowd moves next, helping us to prevent an accident,” Komatsuzaki said.

Public and private entities are beefing up surveillance to combat terrorism amid the ongoing debate in the Diet over a conspiracy bill to punish people for just planning to conduct serious crimes.

The government argues that the bill is needed to fight terrorism as Japan prepares to host the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, but how to strike a balance between privacy and surveillance remains a serious point of contention.

Especially, securing roadside safety is a major challenge.

In the 2013 Boston Marathon, terrorist bombs disrupted the race near the finish line, killing three people and injuring more than 260.

Following the attack, people involved in providing security for the Tokyo Marathon took the event as if it was a rehearsal for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, where 50,850 people are expected to take part in security efforts.

According to Katsunori Imai, an official of the Tokyo Olympics organizing committee in charge of security, 21,000 police officers and 14,000 private security guards, as well as firefighters, ambulance crews and volunteers, are expected to be dispatched to check luggage, stand guard and engage in patrols.

It was not until the 1964 Tokyo Olympics that private security firms started taking root in Japan. Since then, such firms helped secure safety at the Osaka Expo in 1970, the Winter Olympics in Sapporo and Nagano and summits involving leaders of the Group of Seven industrialized countries.

For private security companies, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will be an opportunity to show off skills they have built up since the previous Tokyo Games, giving them a chance to expand their business.

“Police will have a large role in preparing for counterterrorism and developing security measures,” Imai said. “I visited the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro last year and saw armed police and military forces keeping an eye out. In Japan, meanwhile, (security activity) is likely to be a little softer, as ordinary people cannot carry firearms.”

But considering the possibility that Tokyo could become the target of crimes amid rising fears over global terrorism, “We cannot predict what will actually happen or what kind of people will show up,” Imai said.

Private security firms are expected to play an important role in protecting “soft targets” such as stations and department stores, where security is relatively loose.

To identify suspicious individuals or activities, a system utilizing artificial intelligence to analyze images from high-definition surveillance cameras and cameras worn by security guards is drawing attention.

“Using videos, we are having AI learn the movements of thieves, pickpockets and people carrying knives as well as people around them,” said Kunio Hoshiba, an official of the product service planning division at Sohgo Security Services Co., commonly known as ALSOK.

If the system spots an individual with suspicious movements, such as someone possibly planting explosives, “We can send the information to security guards’ smartphones and instruct them to be alert,” Hoshiba said.

If the company can share information with police, suspicious individuals can be checked against suspected terrorists who are on an international wanted list, Hoshiba said.

The system will also make it easier to identify people with disabilities and those using wheelchairs, allowing security guards to promptly assist people in need.

If machines can do the monitoring and security guards can concentrate on responding, security activity can be conducted more efficiently with fewer staff.

“Developers are brought together with the goal of achieving a successful Olympics, and are pushing technological innovation at a fast pace,” said Komatsuzaki of Secom, who was in charge of technological development at the company until the end of March.

The identity confirmation of ticket holders and luggage checks, as well as spotting suspicious individuals at venue entrances, can be done faster with the utilization of cameras and AI, allowing visitors to enjoy the games without stress, he said.

The system now developed for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics can also be applied at airports, stations and other event sites, he said.