South Korea’s Moon will not place the ‘comfort women’ issue at the forefront of diplomatic talks with Japan

Moon Jae-in, a leading candidate in South Korea’s presidential election, will not make the issue of so-called ‘comfort women’ as the starting point for talks on relations with Japan, Kim Ki-jung, diplomatic and security adviser to Moon, said in a recent interview.

Kim, dean of Yonsei University’s Graduate School of Public Administration, said that Moon, a former head of the biggest opposition party, the Democratic Party of Korea, believes that the Japan-South Korea accord reached in December 2015 on resolving the comfort women issue needs to be renegotiated in principle.

But he will consider extremely carefully how Japan and South Korea can cooperate while reviewing the entire policies of the previous administration if he is elected president, Kim said.

The presidential election will be held on Tuesday next week and comes on the heels Park Geun-hye’s impeachment as president.

Kim said Moon is keenly aware that the issue over the Korean women who were forced into prostitution for Japanese troops chiefly during World War II is not the only matter to be discussed between Japan and South Korea.

Moon therefore will not make the comfort women issue the starting point of diplomatic negotiations with Tokyo, Kim said.

Kim expects Moon to basically pursue “two-track” talks with Japan as bilateral relations will stall if South Korea takes a stance of doing nothing unless the issue is resolved.

He said the two tracks are considering ways in which the neighboring countries can cooperate to establish peace and stability in Northeast Asia and holding talks over historical issues.

Kim said the South Korean foundation that was set up based on the bilateral accord to support former comfort women will also be re-examined if Moon wins.

It has yet to be discussed whether to return the fund of ¥1 billion Japan offered and dissolve the foundation, according to Kim.

Asked about the difficulty of separating the comfort women issue from other matters, Kim said that if Japan takes a policy of doing nothing unless the bilateral accord is implemented, Japan-South Korea relations will enter a period of stalemate again.

Kim predicts that Moon will find it difficult to arrange the removal of statues symbolizing the comfort women because they were installed by civic groups.

The government cannot interfere in these citizens’ activities, Kim said, although it should make efforts to persuade and keep in touch with them.

Furthermore, he said that Moon sees the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA), which Japan and South Korea signed last year, as playing a role in dealing with threats from North Korea.

But Moon does not want the pact used as a tool to promote a three-nation alliance among South Korea, Japan and the United Sates because such an alliance is not an option for Seoul yet, Kim noted.

If it comes into being, the Moon administration will examine how the treaty has been utilized, he added.