Abe declares 2020 as goal for new Constitution

In an unprecedented declaration, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Wednesday he hopes to see a revised Constitution take effect in 2020, when the nation will host the Tokyo Olympics.

Abe’s statement came as Japan marked the 70th anniversary of the enactment of its pacifist Constitution, which conservative forces see as a humiliating remnant of Japan’s postwar subordination to the U.S.

“2020 is the year when a new Japan will kick off, and I want the year to see the new Constitution come into force,” he said in a video message shown at an event in Tokyo’s Nagatacho, the political heart of Japan.

At a Monday event on constitutional revision that was organized by conservative lawmakers in Tokyo, Abe had promised to take a “historic” step toward that goal this year.

Thanks to a resounding victory in last July’s Upper House election, Abe’s ruling coalition and other pro-revision forces now control a two-thirds majority in both chambers of the Diet, which would allow him to call a national referendum on revising the supreme law for the first time ever.