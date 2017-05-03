Asahi Shimbun marks the 30-year anniversary of the deadly Hanshin bureau attack

On the night of May 3, 1987, a balaclava-clad man fired a shotgun at two Asahi Shimbun journalists, killing Tomohiro Kojiri and injuring Hyoe Inukai at the national daily’s Hanshin bureau in Nishinomiya, Hyogo Prefecture.

The attacker then turned the gun on Kenji Takayama, a colleague of the two, but did not pull the trigger and just walked away.

“It happened like a flash, so I have almost no visual memory of the incident,” said Takayama, 55, now head of the newspaper’s Chichibu bureau in Saitama Prefecture.

Takayama said, when he was informed of the death of Kojiri, then 29, after police questioning the following day, he felt outrage and at the same time guilt for being the only one of the three to go unscathed.

Inukai survived, but had been severely wounded in the attack. He is now 72.

In the 30 years since, Takayama continued his career as a photojournalist, while maintaining a strong desire to know the truth about the Hanshin bureau attack.

In May 2002, the statute of limitations expired as the crime remained unsolved. The Hyogo Prefectural Police department and the newspaper are still trying to find the motive behind the shooting.

A series of violent incidents targeting the Asahi occurred around the time of the May 1987 incident. A group calling itself Sekihotai claimed responsibility for all the incidents.

On the 30th anniversary of the Hanshin bureau attack on Wednesday, a place to pray for Kojiri was set up at the bureau.

A pen bearing bullet marks and other materials related to the incident were displayed at the bureau for the public. These items, kept at a dedicated room set up in 2006 at the bureau, are exhibited on May 3 every year.

Also at the bureau on Wednesday, Asahi employees will offer silent prayers for Kojiri at 8:15 p.m., the time when the shooting occurred. As always on the anniversary, Takayama visited Kojiri’s tomb in his hometown of Kure, Hiroshima Prefecture.

Takayama remembers that Kojiri had always looked happy while writing local news stories late at night.

“I’ve always wondered why the attack occurred,” Takayama said. “If we hold back on reporting, that would be what the attacker wanted.”

“We must use the might of the pen to keep asking whether we have been doing the right thing,” Masataka Watanabe, president of Asahi Shimbun Co., said after visiting Kojiri’s tomb.

“In front of his tombstone I pledged we will fulfill our duty in journalism,” said Watanabe, 58, who joined the major daily the same year with Kojiri.

On Wednesday, the Japan Federation of Newspaper Workers Unions said it has renewed its commitment to protect freedom of speech, which is says is fundamental to democracy.

The federation, more widely called Shimbun Roren, expressed concerns that similar violence against journalists could occur again and warned of the trend toward intolerance against differing viewpoints, citing as examples hate speech in Japan and U.S. President Donald Trump’s lambasting media outlets critical of him.

The police alleged that the Sekihotai was involved in other anti-Asahi incidents such as shootings at a dormitory in Nagoya and the daily’s headquarters in Tokyo. All the incidents exceeded the statute of limitations as of 2003.