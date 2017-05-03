Cars with advanced safety systems catching on across Japan

Cars with automatic braking and other systems to prevent accidents caused by drivers’ errors are becoming increasingly popular in Japan, where such accidents involving elderly drivers are on the rise.

Just on Tuesday, a car driven by a woman in her 70s rammed into a hospital in Oita Prefecture, injuring her and 12 other people. She is suspected of stepping too hard on the gas pedal.

The government aims to boost the proportion of cars with automatic braking to at least 90 percent of new vehicles by 2020, double the present share.

Mazda Motor Corp. plans to make its i-Activsense safety system, which includes automatic braking, standard in all five of its mainstay models by next April. The first in the series, the Demio compact car, was released on April 20.

Toyota Motor Corp. is expanding its lineup of vehicles with the Toyota Safety Sense system, aiming to cover almost all passenger cars sold in Japan, the United States and Europe by the end of this year.

More minivehicles are also being built with similar safety systems. This is mainly because mass production has pushed down the prices of key components, such as cameras and sensors, even as their performance has improved.

At Daihatsu Motor Co., a minivehicle maker under the wing of Toyota, 70 to 80 percent of customers choose models with the Smart Assist safety system, according to a Daihatsu official.

Subaru Corp.’s cumulative sales of vehicles with the EyeSight collision prevention system reached 500,000 units in February. EyeSight, released in 2008, is the Japanese industry’s first system for preventing error-caused accidents.

“Customers have a very strong interest in safety equipment,” said Subaru President Yasuyuki Yoshinaga. “We want to strengthen this area as a feature of our company.”

The government is promoting the spread of cars with safety systems, calling them “safety support cars.” It is also considering making it compulsory to equip all vehicles with automatic braking systems.