Poll finds people with guide dogs still suffering discrimination after new law

Many visually impaired people with guide dogs are still experiencing discrimination after a law to combat it came into effect in April last year, a survey conducted by a guide dog training organization showed Monday.

In the survey of guide dog owners nationwide conducted between February and March that received 121 responses, 62 percent said they were still facing discrimination.

Takao Shioya, head of Eye Mate Inc., which conducted the survey, noted the need to enhance public understanding of the importance of guide dogs in assisting social participation.

“I hope people with and without disabilities will be treated equally,” Shioya said.

Regarding facilities and transportation that declined to provide services for the visually impaired due to the presence of guide dogs after the implementation of the law, restaurants were cited by 76 percent of the respondents, followed by retail stores at 13 percent, and taxis and accommodation facilities at 12 percent each, with respondents allowed to submit multiple answers.

When faced with such discrimination, 70 percent said they explained their situation to earn service providers’ understanding, while 29 percent said they demonstrated their guide dogs were gentle and would not cause a disturbance. Twenty-five percent said they called head offices to report the incidents.

After such efforts, 44 percent said they were able to enter facilities but 28 percent said the situation did not improve.