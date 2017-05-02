Kochi mountain village may adopt direct democracy system for council as population slides

The village of Okawa in Kochi Prefecture, the least populated municipality in Japan, excluding remote islands, may shift to a direct democracy system due to an expected insufficient number of assembly members, people familiar with the matter have said.

The mountain village, whose population stood at 392 as of the end of March, is considering, as one option, replacing the assembly with a general council composed of residents aged 18 and above, the sources said.

Under the local autonomy law, towns and villages can have general councils made up of voters instead of assemblies if relevant ordinances are made.

Because rules and regulations for the assemblies and the councils are the same, some 350 Okawa voters will be able to decide on the village’s budgets, ordinances and other important matters if the assembly is scrapped and the council is set up, the sources said.

The village assembly currently has six seats and all of the current members were elected without contest in 2015.

If two seats are left vacant, the village should have an assembly election again as stipulated by the public office election law, and the possibility of such a situation occurring is increasing due to rapid progress in aging there.

“It’s very difficult to pick successors (to the existing assembly members),” said Akira Asakura, the 77-year-old chairman of the assembly. “We should consider measures to cope with the problem.”

Since the postwar local autonomy law took effect, there has been one case in which a general council was set up, the sources said.