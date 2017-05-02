Sake brewery destroyed in Niigata fire resumes shipments thanks to borrowed facility

A Niigata Prefecture sake brewery whose production facilities were destroyed in an large-scale fire last December resumed shipments on Monday.

Kaganoi Co., based in the city of Itoigawa, borrowed facilities from a brewery in Kurobe in the neighboring prefecture of Toyama to resume shipments.

“We were able to brew good sake,” said Daisuke Kobayashi, 35, the 18th-generation heir to the brewery.

The first product shipped since the fire was named “Kansha wo Komete,” which translates to “expressing our thanks.”

The sake, made from extensively polished rice and water with no alcohol or sugar added, “tastes gentler and smells a little milder” than Kaganoi’s previous products because the water in Toyama is different, Kobayashi said.

The sake has been sold online as a gift by a major distributor. About 160 of the 720-milliliter bottles, out of the 3,500 that were prepared on Monday, were loaded onto trucks in Kurobe. The sake will also be sold in Itoigawa during the Golden Week holiday period.

The Kaganoi name appears on the bottle labels but the distributor is given as the Kurobe brewery, Ginban.

“My sole aim is to make sake in Itoigawa again,” Kobayashi said.