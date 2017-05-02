Kumamoto touts its own timber for quake reconstruction

Local companies and municipal governments in Kumamoto Prefecture are accelerating moves to use locally produced wood to rebuild the houses and other facilities destroyed in last year’s massive earthquakes.

Forests cover some 60 percent of Kumamoto, making the prefecture the fourth-largest wood producer among the 47 prefectures.

But the quakes, including the magnitude-6.5 quake on April 14, 2016, and the magnitude-7.3 main temblor two days later, dealt a heavy blow to Kumamoto’s forestry industry, partly because numerous mountain slopes collapsed. Losses to the sector are estimated at about ¥43.8 billion.

About 8,700 houses in Kumamoto were destroyed by the earthquakes. Immediately afterward, companies and authorities in the prefecture started seeking to use Kumamoto wood to reconstruct damaged buildings.

Some 4,300 temporary houses were built in the prefecture, including 683 made of wood. Cedar and cypress produced in Kumamoto were used for the floors and beams.

Compared with prefabricated buildings, wooden houses have better heat and sound insulation. Local lumber was also used for some parts of the prefabricated houses, including the entrances, so residents could feel the warmth of wood.

Twelve municipalities, including the prefectural capital and the town of Mashiki, both hit hard by the disaster, plan to construct about 1,000 public houses for people who will leave the temporary units. For the construction, the prefecture has drawn up guidelines asking the municipalities to promote the use of timber and cooperate with the local lumber industry.

Local governments in the prefecture are also promoting the use of wood to rebuild their own offices. In March, the prefectural government announced a plan to raise the proportion of wooden public facilities in the prefecture to 75 percent by fiscal 2019, from 60 percent in fiscal 2015.

The city of Yatsushiro, which is planning to construct a new municipal government building to replace the current, damaged structure, is also considering setting numerical targets for the share of wood used in such areas as the floors and walls.

“We hope to actively use wood produced in Yatsushiro and other areas in the prefecture” although there are challenges, such as fire regulations, a city official said.

Meanwhile, construction companies in Kumamoto and the prefectural government are working together to recommend so-called Kumamoto-type reconstruction housing, which will be built with local wood, resistant to earthquakes and offered at reasonable prices.

Construction firms received some 20 orders for such housing as of the end of March and are in negotiations with some 110 potential clients.

“While it’s not clear how many Kumamoto-type houses will be built eventually, they will definitely help expand the demand for Kumamoto wood,” a prefectural official said, noting that some 15 cubic meters of local wood will be used for a house with a floor space of 20 tsubo, or some 66 sq. meters.

“Wood produced in the prefecture suits the regional climate and is strong against vermin, so construction firms can recommend Kumamoto-type housing to potential clients with confidence,” the official added.

Three model Kumamoto-type houses are on display at the prefecture’s biggest temporary housing complex, located in Mashiki, which has more than 500 houses.

“We can expect local employment and consumption to expand if Kumamoto companies build houses using Kumamoto wood,” said Eiji Kuhara, chairman of the Kumamoto Koumuten Network, a group of construction firms that built one of the three model houses.

“Kumamoto’s economy will not develop if major homebuilders, which purchase wood from across the nation, play the main role in the prefecture’s reconstruction,” he added.

Some 4,500 groups of visitors have viewed the model houses since December. “We hope to get at least 200 orders for Kumamoto-type houses in the next three years,” Kuhara said.

Kumamoto-grown cedar and cypress was also used in the interior of Kyushu Railway Co.’s Kawasemi Yamasemi tourist train that went into service March 4 between Kumamoto Station and Hitoyoshi Station.

Communities hope the train will help bring tourists back to the prefecture and advertise Kumamoto-made wood.