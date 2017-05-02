Man drops suit seeking deletion of arrest history from Google

A Japanese man has dropped a lawsuit seeking removal of his arrest history for child prostitution from Google Inc.’s search engine, a district court record showed Monday.

His decision comes after the Supreme Court earlier this year dismissed his demand on a separate provisional injunction made before the trial was concluded at the Saitama District Court. The lawsuit ended on Feb. 24, according to the record.

The top court said in January that the deletion of references can be allowed only when the value of privacy protection significantly outweighs that of information disclosure, in what is its first judgment in Japan that stipulates requirements for the approval of such a request.

The man filed for a provisional injunction for a swift settlement over the matter. In December 2015, the Saitama District Court ruled the man had a right to have his criminal record forgotten, but the Tokyo High Court later overturned the decision, saying there was no such legally protected right.

The plaintiff, who had been convicted of child prostitution and fined ¥500,000 ($4,480), said his arrest record can be found by searching for his name and address.

The Supreme Court said the legitimacy of deleting certain information from search results should be judged based on such factors as the degree of damage caused to privacy, how broadly specific searches can be carried out and the social standing of the individuals in question.

Other factors that need to be weighed include the purpose and significance of the news articles at issue, as well as the necessity of reporting real names, addresses and other accurate information about those involved, the top court said.