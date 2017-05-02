Dollar hits one-month high above ¥112

The dollar rose to top ¥112 for the first time in about a month in Tokyo trading Tuesday thanks in part to an overnight rise in U.S. long-term interest rates.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥112.17-17, up from ¥111.84-88 at the same time Monday. The euro was at $1.0907-0907, against $1.0890-0890, and at ¥122.36-37, compared with ¥121.82-83.

Despite sluggish U.S. economic indicators released Monday, dollar buying grew as U.S. long-term interest rates rose on the back of Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin’s reported remarks hinting at the possibility of issuing superlong-term U.S. government bonds, market sources said.

After moving in a narrow range around ¥111.70-90 in the morning, the greenback gained steam and topped ¥112 in afternoon trading thanks to buying for position adjustments, according to the sources.

Higher Tokyo stocks also provided support to the dollar, the sources said.

Still, “active dollar buying was held in check” ahead of a longer weekend in Japan, an official at a foreign exchange margin trading service firm said. Japanese financial markets will be closed Wednesday through Friday for national holidays.

In addition, players increasingly took to the sidelines prior to the U.S. Federal Reserve’s two-day policy-setting meeting through Wednesday, the release of U.S. jobs data for April on Friday and the French presidential runoff on Sunday, traders said.