Sagawa Express parent in talks with major corporate clients on fee hikes

SG Holdings Co. is in talks with major corporate clients to raise shipping fees for door-to-door parcel delivery services amid soaring wages due to a shortage of drivers, according to a company executive.

SG Holdings is aiming to raise the delivery cost per parcel by ¥7, raising the average cost to ¥518, by the end of the fiscal year next March, Shunichi Nakajima, director of the company, said Monday.

Japan’s logistics industry is struggling with a labor shortage amid the growing popularity of online shopping.

The holding company, which has parcel delivery firm Sagawa Express Co. under its wing, is not considering raising basic fees for individual customers, Nakajima said.

The labor shortage has forced the company to lower its consolidated operating profit estimate for fiscal 2018 from ¥62 billion to ¥56.5 billion, according to SG Holdings.

In a similar move, industry leader Yamato Holdings Co. announced last week it will increase fees for parcel delivery services for the first time in 27 years.

While raising delivery fees, shipping firms are asking people to install delivery lockers at their homes to help reduce the workload of delivery staff.

In a related move, the Environment Ministry plans to ask universities across the country to install delivery lockers on their campuses so that students can receive parcels, sources said.

The ministry hopes to reduce the number of missed deliveries of parcels to university students, many of whom are out during the daytime, the sources said.

An increasing number of train stations, supermarkets and convenience stores are installing parcel lockers to support delivery drivers at a time when problems facing the transport industry, including the shortage of drivers and their growing burden, have come to light.

Major online shopping mall operator Rakuten Inc. has set up delivery lockers at Kansai University in Suita, Osaka Prefecture. But such lockers have yet to become popular among other universities.

The Environment Ministry plans to initially ask universities in the Kanto eastern region in and around Tokyo to install lockers as a pilot study, the sources said.

According to a survey by the transport ministry, some 20 percent of parcels miss their initial delivery attempt. This leads to an increase of 420,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions by delivery trucks each year.

The need for delivery lockers among university students is high, an Environment Ministry official said, noting that a lack of ideas is the main reason for such lockers not becoming common at universities at present.