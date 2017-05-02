Japanese companies expect 5.9% profit growth

Listed companies project an aggregate recurring profit rise of 5.9 percent for fiscal 2017, based on an estimated 4.4 percent growth in sales, according to an interim Jiji Press survey.

The survey covered 272 nonfinancial companies listed on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange that had released fiscal 2016 earnings as of Monday. They are among the 1,269 first-section companies with earnings data available for year-on-year comparison.

On the strength of growing demand for electronic components, including smartphones, Sony Corp. forecasts a group operating profit of ¥500 billion for fiscal 2017, up 73 percent from the year before, while Tokyo Electron Ltd. has estimated operating profit growth of about 40 percent.

East Japan Railway Co. and West Japan Railway Co. each foresee a record annual net profit amid an increase in bullet-train passengers along with a growing number of foreign visitors using train services.

In fiscal 2016, the 272 companies in the survey reported a 4.1 percent drop in total recurring profits, due partly to the yen’s sharp appreciation against the dollar. Still, 209 of these firms posted higher profits than expected in their most recent forecasts.