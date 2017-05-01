Japan takes leadership role in bringing TPP back from dead after U.S. pullout

The nation’s chief negotiator for the Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade pact on Monday expressed Tokyo’s readiness to take the initiative in talks on the future of the deal following the United States’ withdrawal.

“Japan is willing to assume a leading role to help the (remaining) 11 countries unite and find a direction,” Keiichi Katakami told reporters before leaving for a TPP chief negotiators’ meeting in Toronto starting Tuesday.

The chief negotiators will lay the groundwork for a ministerial session in Vietnam scheduled for later this month.

The remaining TPP members have yet to reach a consensus on whether to put the free trade pact into effect despite the U.S. exit.

“There are expected to be various opinions,” said Katakami, who doubles as deputy foreign minister for economic affairs. “We will lead discussions to seek common ground.”