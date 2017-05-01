Nikkei rises on brisk earnings, drop in yen vs. dollar

Stocks gained ground Monday, supported by brisk corporate earnings and the yen’s weakening against the dollar.

The Nikkei 225 average rose 113.78 points, or 0.59 percent, to end at 19,310.52, its highest finish since March 21. On Friday, the key market gauge shed 55.13 points.

The Topix, which covers all first-section issues, closed 7.97 points, or 0.52 percent, higher at 1,539.77 after losing 4.87 points Friday.

Stocks got off to a weaker start following a fall in U.S. equities Friday.

But buying stemming from robust earnings reports and estimates released by major Japanese electronics-related companies on Friday soon helped lift the key market gauges to positive territory, brokers said.

The TSE accelerated its upswing later, with investors taking heart from the yen’s depreciation, the brokers said.

Investors “bought individual issues after checking corporate earnings reports” and estimates, said Yoshihiko Tabei, chief analyst at Naito Securities Co.

Tokyo Electron and some other firms in the electronics sector were particularly popular, brokers said.

Tabei, meanwhile, pointed to a wait-and-see mood among investors due to heightened geopolitical risks over the situation on the Korean Peninsula.

The geopolitical woes “will continue to weigh on the market,” Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities Co. warned, referring to North Korea’s missile launch Saturday.

“(Active) buying was held in check prior to the long weekend,” a bank-affiliated securities firm official said. The Tokyo market will be closed from Wednesday through Friday for the Golden Week holidays.

Rising issues outnumbered falling ones 1,337 to 571 in the first section, while 108 issues were unchanged.

Volume fell to 1.760 billion shares from 1.996 billion Friday.

Tokyo Electron jumped 13.34 percent, powered by its stronger than expected operating profit forecast for this business year.

Electronic parts makers Nitto Denko and Murata Manufacturing also shot up on their brisk earnings estimates for the current year, brokers said.

Other major winners included electronics makers Sony and Fujitsu, as well as Kobe Steel.

By contrast, office equipment manufacturer Ricoh plunged 7.0 percent on its weaker than expected operating profit estimate.

Also on the minus side were airlines JAL and ANA, toilet maker Toto and auto parts supplier Denso.