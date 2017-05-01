Think tanks expect Japan’s GDP rose 2% in January-March

The economy is projected to have grown at an annualized rate of 2.0 percent in the January-March period from the previous quarter in price-adjusted real terms, according to the average estimate of 10 private-sector think tanks.

Gross domestic product is projected to mark the fifth straight quarter of expansion, led by growing personal consumption and exports, following a 1.2 percent rise in last year’s October-December period.

The Cabinet Office is scheduled to release preliminary GDP data for January-March on May 18.

According to the think tanks, the growth of personal consumption is expected to accelerate as the negative effect from higher vegetable prices due to poor weather has waned.

Increased exports on the back of overseas economic recovery will also contribute to the overall growth.

By contrast, corporate capital investment is seen falling, after a sharp increase in the previous quarter.

Many think tanks estimate that public investment will post the first growth in three quarters thanks to stimulus measures.